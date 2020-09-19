Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|z-Minnesota
|32
|22
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|_
|Houston
|26
|26
|.500
|_
|Toronto
|26
|26
|.500
|_
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|3
|Los Angeles
|23
|30
|.434
|3½
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|3½
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|4½
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
|5
|Boston
|19
|34
|.358
|7½
|Texas
|18
|34
|.346
|8
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|33
|20
|.623
|_
|Miami
|27
|24
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|_
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|_
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|_
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|_
|New York
|24
|28
|.462
|1½
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.431
|3
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
|5½
|Arizona
|20
|33
|.377
|6
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
