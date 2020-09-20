Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Cleveland
|29
|24
|.547
|
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|
|Los Angeles
|23
|31
|.426
|
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|
|Kansas City
|21
|32
|.396
|
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
|
|Texas
|19
|34
|.358
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Philadelphia
|27
|26
|.509
|
|Cincinnati
|27
|27
|.500
|
|Milwaukee
|26
|26
|.500
|
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|
|New York
|24
|29
|.453
|
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|
|Washington
|20
|32
|.385
|
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
|
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
