Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 20, 2020 3:45 pm
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
Cleveland 29 24 .547
Toronto 27 26 .509
Seattle 23 30 .434
Baltimore 23 31 .426
Los Angeles 23 31 .426
Detroit 22 30 .423
Kansas City 21 32 .396
Boston 20 34 .370
Texas 19 34 .358

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Advertisement

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
Philadelphia 27 26 .509
Cincinnati 27 27 .500
Milwaukee 26 26 .500
San Francisco 26 26 .500
New York 24 29 .453
Colorado 23 29 .442
Washington 20 32 .385
Arizona 20 34 .370

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally