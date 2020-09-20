Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Cleveland 29 24 .547 Toronto 27 26 .509 Seattle 23 30 .434 Baltimore 23 31 .426 Los Angeles 23 31 .426 Detroit 22 30 .423 Kansas City 21 32 .396 Boston 20 34 .370 Texas 19 34 .358

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Philadelphia 27 26 .509 Cincinnati 27 27 .500 Milwaukee 26 26 .500 San Francisco 26 26 .500 New York 24 29 .453 Colorado 23 29 .442 Washington 20 32 .385 Arizona 20 34 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

