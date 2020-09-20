Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|z-New York
|31
|22
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|29
|24
|.547
|_
|Houston
|27
|26
|.509
|_
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|_
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|4
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|4½
|Los Angeles
|23
|31
|.426
|4½
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|4½
|Kansas City
|21
|32
|.396
|6
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
|7½
|Texas
|19
|34
|.358
|8
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|Miami
|28
|25
|.528
|_
|St. Louis
|26
|24
|.520
|_
|Philadelphia
|27
|26
|.509
|_
|Cincinnati
|27
|27
|.500
|_
|Milwaukee
|26
|26
|.500
|_
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|_
|New York
|24
|29
|.453
|2½
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|3
|Washington
|20
|32
|.385
|6
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
|7
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
