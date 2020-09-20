Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 20, 2020 3:44 pm
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 _
z-New York 31 22 .585 _
Cleveland 29 24 .547 _
Houston 27 26 .509 _
Toronto 27 26 .509 _
Seattle 23 30 .434 4
Baltimore 23 31 .426
Los Angeles 23 31 .426
Detroit 22 30 .423
Kansas City 21 32 .396 6
Boston 20 34 .370
Texas 19 34 .358 8

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Advertisement

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-San Diego 34 20 .630 _
Miami 28 25 .528 _
St. Louis 26 24 .520 _
Philadelphia 27 26 .509 _
Cincinnati 27 27 .500 _
Milwaukee 26 26 .500 _
San Francisco 26 26 .500 _
New York 24 29 .453
Colorado 23 29 .442 3
Washington 20 32 .385 6
Arizona 20 34 .370 7

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally