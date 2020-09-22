Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|z-Cleveland
|31
|24
|.564
|
|Toronto
|28
|27
|.509
|
|Los Angeles
|25
|31
|.446
|
|Seattle
|24
|31
|.436
|
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|.400
|
z-clinched playoff berth
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|
|Milwaukee
|27
|27
|.500
|
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|
|New York
|25
|30
|.455
|
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
|
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
___
