Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|z-New York
|31
|23
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|_
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|Houston
|27
|27
|.500
|_
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|4
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|4½
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|5
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|5
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
|6
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|Miami
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|St. Louis
|26
|25
|.510
|_
|Cincinnati
|28
|27
|.509
|_
|Philadelphia
|27
|28
|.491
|_
|Milwaukee
|26
|27
|.491
|_
|San Francisco
|26
|27
|.491
|_
|Colorado
|24
|29
|.453
|2
|New York
|24
|30
|.444
|2½
|Washington
|22
|32
|.407
|4½
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
|6½
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
