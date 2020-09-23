Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|z-Cleveland
|31
|24
|.564
|Toronto
|28
|27
|.509
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|Seattle
|24
|31
|.436
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|.400
z-clinched playoff berth
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|Milwaukee
|27
|27
|.500
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|New York
|25
|30
|.455
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
