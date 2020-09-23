Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|z-Cleveland
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|z-New York
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|Toronto
|29
|27
|.518
|_
|Houston
|28
|28
|.500
|_
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|3½
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|4
|Detroit
|22
|32
|.407
|6
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Arizona 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 6
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|_
|St. Louis
|27
|26
|.509
|_
|Miami
|28
|28
|.500
|_
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|½
|Milwaukee
|27
|28
|.491
|½
|New York
|25
|31
|.446
|3
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|3
|Washington
|23
|33
|.411
|5
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
|6
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 4
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.