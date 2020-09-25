Wild Card Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 8:49 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
z-Chicago 34 24 .586
z-Toronto 31 27 .534

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
z-Cincinnati 30 28 .517
San Francisco 29 29 .500
Milwaukee 28 30 .483
Philadelphia 28 30 .483
New York 26 31 .456

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___

