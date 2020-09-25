Wild Card Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 8:49 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Chicago 34 24 .586 _
z-Cleveland 34 24 .586 _
z-New York 32 26 .552 _
z-Toronto 31 27 .534 _
z-Houston 29 29 .500 _

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 12, Texas 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-San Diego 35 23 .603 _
St. Louis 29 27 .518 _
z-Cincinnati 30 28 .517 _
z-Miami 30 28 .517 _
San Francisco 29 29 .500 _
Milwaukee 28 30 .483 1
Philadelphia 28 30 .483 1
New York 26 31 .456

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___

