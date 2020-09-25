Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|34
|24
|.586
|_
|z-Cleveland
|34
|24
|.586
|_
|z-New York
|32
|26
|.552
|_
|z-Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
|_
|z-Houston
|29
|29
|.500
|_
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 12, Texas 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|St. Louis
|29
|27
|.518
|_
|z-Cincinnati
|30
|28
|.517
|_
|z-Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|_
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|_
|Milwaukee
|28
|30
|.483
|1
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|.483
|1
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
