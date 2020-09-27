On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wild Card Glance

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
y-Chicago 35 25 .583
y-Toronto 32 28 .533

y-clinched wild card

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

        Read more Sports News news.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 3:33 a.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:33 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
y-Cincinnati 31 29 .517
y-Milwaukee 29 31 .483
San Francisco 29 31 .483
Philadelphia 28 32 .467

y-clinched wild card

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment