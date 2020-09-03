Listen Live Sports

Williams’ double-double leads Dream past Liberty 62-56

September 3, 2020 8:35 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Courtney Williams had 15 points and 13 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 62-56 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.

Betnijah Laney added 13 points and six rebounds for Atlanta (5-13), which has won two straight games. Monique Billings grabbed 12 rebounds and Elizabeth Williams had eight points, eight boards and six blocks.

Both teams shot below 33% from the field, combining for eight 3-pointers on 53 attempts.

Leaonna Odom and Kia Nurse each scored 12 points for New York (2-15), which has lost 10 of its last 11 games. Amanda Zahui B grabbed 11 rebounds and Kiah Stokes had 10 boards.

The Associated Press

