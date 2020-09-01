Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

September 1, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 6 .647
Connecticut 7 9 .438
Indiana 5 11 .313
Washington 4 11 .267 6
Atlanta 3 13 .188
New York 2 13 .133 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 12 4 .750 1
Minnesota 11 5 .688 2
Phoenix 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 6 10 .375 7

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago 100, Indiana 77

Minnesota 96, Los Angeles 78

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

The Associated Press

