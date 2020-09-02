WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Indiana
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Atlanta
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|New York
|2
|14
|.125
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|12
|4
|.750
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|12
|4
|.750
|1
|x-Minnesota
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Dallas
|6
|10
|.375
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, New York 65
Atlanta 102, Indiana 90
Phoenix 92, Las Vegas 85
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
