WNBA Glance

September 3, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 7 .611
Connecticut 8 10 .444 3
Atlanta 5 13 .278 6
Indiana 5 13 .278 6
Washington 4 12 .250 6
New York 2 15 .118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 14 3 .824
x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765 1
x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 1
x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 2
Phoenix 11 7 .611
Dallas 6 11 .353 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 86, Chicago 83

Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83

Seattle 71, Washington 64

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 62, New York 56

Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78

Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

