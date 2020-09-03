WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Washington
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|New York
|2
|15
|.118
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|13
|4
|.765
|1
|x-Minnesota
|12
|5
|.706
|2
|Phoenix
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Dallas
|6
|11
|.353
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 86, Chicago 83
Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83
Seattle 71, Washington 64
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 62, New York 56
Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78
Phoenix 105, Indiana 81
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
