WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 11 8 .579 — Connecticut 8 10 .444 2½ Washington 5 12 .294 5 Atlanta 5 13 .278 5½ Indiana 5 13 .278 5½ New York 2 15 .118 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Seattle 15 3 .833 — x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765 1½ x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 2 x-Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2 x-Phoenix 11 7 .611 4 Dallas 6 12 .333 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 62, New York 56

Advertisement

Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78

Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

Friday’s Games

Washington 79, Chicago 69

Minnesota 88, Dallas 75

Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.