WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Washington
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
|New York
|2
|15
|.118
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|1½
|x-Minnesota
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|x-Los Angeles
|13
|5
|.722
|2
|x-Phoenix
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Dallas
|6
|12
|.333
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 62, New York 56
Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78
Phoenix 105, Indiana 81
Friday’s Games
Washington 79, Chicago 69
Minnesota 88, Dallas 75
Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
