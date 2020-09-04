Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

September 4, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 8 .579
Connecticut 8 10 .444
Washington 5 12 .294 5
Atlanta 5 13 .278
Indiana 5 13 .278
New York 2 15 .118 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 15 3 .833
x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765
x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 2
x-Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2
x-Phoenix 11 7 .611 4
Dallas 6 12 .333 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 62, New York 56

Advertisement

Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

Friday’s Games

Washington 79, Chicago 69

Minnesota 88, Dallas 75

Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program