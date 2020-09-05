Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Glance

September 5, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 8 .579
Connecticut 8 10 .444
Washington 5 12 .294 5
Atlanta 5 13 .278
Indiana 5 13 .278
New York 2 15 .118 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 15 3 .833
x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765
x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 2
x-Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2
x-Phoenix 11 7 .611 4
Dallas 6 12 .333 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 79, Chicago 69

Advertisement

Minnesota 88, Dallas 75

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program