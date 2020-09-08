WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Washington
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
|Atlanta
|5
|14
|.263
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|6
|New York
|2
|17
|.105
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|15
|4
|.789
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|5
|.750
|1½
|x-Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|3½
|x-Phoenix
|12
|8
|.600
|4½
|Dallas
|7
|12
|.368
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Connecticut 85, Phoenix 70
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles 96, New York 70
Washington 89, Minnesota 86
Las Vegas 92, Indiana 86
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.