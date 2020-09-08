Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

September 8, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 9 .550
x-Connecticut 10 10 .500 1
Washington 6 13 .316
Atlanta 5 14 .263
Indiana 5 15 .250 6
New York 2 17 .105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 16 3 .842
x-Las Vegas 15 4 .789 1
x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750
x-Minnesota 13 7 .650
x-Phoenix 12 8 .600
Dallas 7 12 .368 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Connecticut 85, Phoenix 70

Tuesday’s Games

Los Angeles 96, New York 70

Washington 89, Minnesota 86

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 86

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

