WNBA Glance

September 9, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 10 .524
x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1
Washington 6 13 .316 4
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 5 15 .250
New York 2 17 .105 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 17 3 .850
x-Las Vegas 15 4 .789
x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 2
x-Minnesota 13 7 .650 4
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619
Dallas 7 13 .350 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

Los Angeles 96, New York 70

Washington 89, Minnesota 86

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 86

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT

Atlanta 97, Chicago 89

Seattle 107, Dallas 95

Thursday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

