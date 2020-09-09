WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Washington
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|5½
|New York
|2
|17
|.105
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|15
|4
|.789
|1½
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|5
|.750
|2
|x-Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|4
|x-Phoenix
|13
|8
|.619
|4½
|Dallas
|7
|13
|.350
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles 96, New York 70
Washington 89, Minnesota 86
Las Vegas 92, Indiana 86
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT
Atlanta 97, Chicago 89
Seattle 107, Dallas 95
Thursday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
