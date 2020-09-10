Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

September 10, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 10 .524
x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1
Washington 7 13 .350
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 6 15 .286 5
New York 2 18 .100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 17 3 .850
x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800 1
x-Los Angeles 15 6 .714
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619
x-Minnesota 13 8 .619
Dallas 7 13 .350 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT

Atlanta 97, Chicago 89

Seattle 107, Dallas 95

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 85, New York 75

Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89

Washington 80, Los Angeles 72

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

The Associated Press

