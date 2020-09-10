WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Washington
|7
|13
|.350
|3½
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|5
|New York
|2
|18
|.100
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|16
|4
|.800
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|6
|.714
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|13
|8
|.619
|4½
|x-Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|4½
|Dallas
|7
|13
|.350
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT
Atlanta 97, Chicago 89
Seattle 107, Dallas 95
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 85, New York 75
Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89
Washington 80, Los Angeles 72
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
