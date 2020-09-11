WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Washington
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Atlanta
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|5½
|New York
|2
|18
|.100
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|16
|4
|.800
|1½
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|6
|.714
|3
|x-Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|5
|x-Phoenix
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Dallas
|7
|14
|.333
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 85, New York 75
Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89
Washington 80, Los Angeles 72
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75
Chicago 95, Dallas 88
Seattle 83, Phoenix 60
Saturday’s Games
Washington at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
