WNBA Glance

September 11, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
Washington 7 13 .350 4
Atlanta 7 14 .333
Indiana 6 15 .286
New York 2 18 .100 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 18 3 .857
x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800
x-Los Angeles 15 6 .714 3
x-Minnesota 13 8 .619 5
x-Phoenix 13 9 .591
Dallas 7 14 .333 11

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 85, New York 75

Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89

Washington 80, Los Angeles 72

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75

Chicago 95, Dallas 88

Seattle 83, Phoenix 60

Saturday’s Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

