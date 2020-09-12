Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

September 12, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
Washington 8 13 .381
Atlanta 7 14 .333
Indiana 6 16 .273 6
New York 2 19 .095

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 18 3 .857
x-Las Vegas 17 4 .810 1
x-Los Angeles 15 7 .682
x-Minnesota 14 8 .636
x-Phoenix 13 9 .591
Dallas 7 14 .333 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75

Chicago 95, Dallas 88

Seattle 83, Phoenix 60

Saturday’s Games

Washington 75, New York 58

Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70

Minnesota 98, Indiana 86

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

The Associated Press

