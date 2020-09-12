WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Washington
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
|Atlanta
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|16
|.273
|6
|New York
|2
|19
|.095
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|17
|4
|.810
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|3½
|x-Minnesota
|14
|8
|.636
|4½
|x-Phoenix
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Dallas
|7
|14
|.333
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75
Chicago 95, Dallas 88
Seattle 83, Phoenix 60
Saturday’s Games
Washington 75, New York 58
Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70
Minnesota 98, Indiana 86
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
