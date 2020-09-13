WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Washington
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
|Atlanta
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|16
|.273
|6
|New York
|2
|20
|.091
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|17
|4
|.810
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|3½
|x-Minnesota
|14
|8
|.636
|4½
|x-Phoenix
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Dallas
|8
|14
|.364
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Washington 75, New York 58
Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70
Minnesota 98, Indiana 86
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 82, New York 79
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
