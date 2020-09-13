Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

September 13, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
Washington 8 13 .381
Atlanta 7 14 .333
Indiana 6 16 .273 6
New York 2 20 .091 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 18 3 .857
x-Las Vegas 17 4 .810 1
x-Los Angeles 15 7 .682
x-Minnesota 14 8 .636
x-Phoenix 13 9 .591
Dallas 8 14 .364 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 75, New York 58

Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70

Minnesota 98, Indiana 86

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 82, New York 79

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

