WNBA Glance

September 14, 2020 10:10 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
x-Washington 9 13 .409 3
Atlanta 7 15 .318 5
Indiana 6 16 .273 6
New York 2 20 .091 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 18 4 .818
x-Seattle 18 4 .818
x-Los Angeles 15 7 .682 3
x-Minnesota 14 8 .636 4
x-Phoenix 13 9 .591 5
Dallas 8 14 .364 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 82, New York 79

Las Vegas 86, Seattle 84

Washington 85, Atlanta 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

