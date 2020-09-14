WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|x-Washington
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Atlanta
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|Indiana
|6
|16
|.273
|6
|New York
|2
|20
|.091
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|3
|x-Minnesota
|14
|8
|.636
|4
|x-Phoenix
|13
|9
|.591
|5
|Dallas
|8
|14
|.364
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 82, New York 79
Las Vegas 86, Seattle 84
Washington 85, Atlanta 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
