WNBA Playoff Glance

September 22, 2020 9:44 pm
 
All Times Eastern
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination)
Tuesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

Second Round
(Single Elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 17

(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79

(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59

Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(7)Connecticut 1, (1)Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 83, Connecticut 75

Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle vs. (4)Minnesota

Sunday, Sept. 20: Minnesota vs. Seattle, ppd.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 or 9 p.m.

TBD: Game Five, TBD

Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

