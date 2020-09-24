On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

WNBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 9:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination)
Tuesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

Second Round
(Single Elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 17

(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79

(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(7)Connecticut 1, (1)Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75

Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle 2, vs. (4)Minnesota 0

Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle,Minnesota vs. ppd.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79

Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 or 9 p.m.

TBD: Game Five, TBD

Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles