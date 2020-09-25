WNBA Playoff Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 5:21 pm
All Times Eastern
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination)
Tuesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

Second Round
(Single Elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 17

(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79

(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59

Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(7)Connecticut 2, (1)Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75

Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68

Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle 2, vs. (4)Minnesota 0

Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle,Minnesota vs. ppd.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86

Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79

Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 or 9 p.m.

TBD: Game Five, TBD

Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

