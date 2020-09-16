Listen Live Sports

WNBA Playoff Glance

September 16, 2020 1:19 pm
 
All Times Eastern
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination)
Tuesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

Second Round
(Single Elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 17

(5)Phoenix vs. (4)Minnesota, 7 p.m.

(7)Connecticut vs. (3)Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(1)Las Vegas vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

