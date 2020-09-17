WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round (Single Elimination) Tuesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

Second Round (Single Elimination) Thursday, Sept. 17

(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79

(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59

Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (1)Las Vegas vs. Connecticut

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle vs. Minnesota

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

