WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
|All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
|First Round
|(Single Elimination)
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
|Second Round
|(Single Elimination)
|Thursday, Sept. 17
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|(1)Las Vegas vs. Connecticut
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
|Finals
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.
