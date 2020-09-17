Wolves eliminated from League Cup after 1-0 loss to Stoke

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton was eliminated from the English League Cup after a 1-0 home loss to second-tier club Stoke on Thursday.

Jacob Brown scored in the 86th minute for Stoke after being set up by fellow substitute Steven Fletcher.

Wolves’ record signing Fabio Silva made his first start for the club and had a chance to put his team ahead with 15 minutes left but shot wide from six yards out.

Earlier Thursday, Burnley advanced to the third round after beating fellow Premier League side Sheffield United 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope saved Oli McBurnie’s spot kick, allowing Robbie Brady to convert the decisive penalty.

Also, Brighton eased to a 4-0 win over Portsmouth.

The third round starts next week.

