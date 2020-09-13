Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo signs new contract

September 13, 2020 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract.

The Portuguese, who has overseen Wolves’ promotion from the Championship and a pair of seventh-place Premier League finishes since joining in 2017, had a year left to run on his existing deal.

Now there is certainty at the central England club ahead of the team’s opening match of the season at Sheffield United on Monday.

Wolves also reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League last season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort