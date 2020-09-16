Woman sues Univ. of Wisconsin over Cephus’ reinstatement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman who accused former Badgers football player Quintez Cephus of sexual assault in 2018 is suing the University of Wisconsin-Madison over its decision to reverse Cephus’ expulsion and allow him back on the football team.

While a university investigation concluded Cephus “more likely than not” sexually assaulted the woman, he was acquitted of criminal sexual assault charges following a jury trial last year. He was soon readmitted to the university.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Madison this week by “Jane Doe” accused the university and its chancellor of ignoring state and federal law by shutting her out of the process that allowed Cephus to be readmitted and return to the team. That violated the federal gender equity law known as Title IX, the plaintiff said.

“Such gender bias and deliberately subjecting a female student to a known hostile educational environment in the interest of football is exactly the types of discrimination that Title IX was designed to prevent,” the lawsuit states.

Advertisement

The lawsuit doesn’t mention Cephus by name, calling him Player 1, but the facts of the case in the lawsuit are identical to those involving Cephus and his roommate, Danny Davis, the State Journal reported.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the university is aware of the lawsuit but doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The Detroit Lions selected Cephus in the fifth round of the NFL draft earlier this year and signed him to a four-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.