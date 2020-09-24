Listen Live Sports

Wright-Phillips scores twice, LAFC beats Whitecaps 6-0

September 24, 2020 12:37 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice to move into fifth place on the MLS career list and Los Angeles beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Wright-Phillips scored on a spinning right-footed half-volley from the center of the area in the fifth minute and put away a bicycle kick from the top of the 6-yard box in the 11th to give LAFC (5-5-3) a 3-0 lead. His second goal gave him 115 in his MLS career, moving him past Ante Razov into fifth.

Dejan Jakovic headed home a corner kick by Brian Rodríguez to open the scoring just 1:35 in, the fastest goal in franchise history. It was Jakovic’s second career MLS goal and first since May 26, 2012.

LAFC became the fastest team in MLS history to score four and five goals. An own goal by the Whitecaps made it 4-0 in the 14th minute and Diego Rossi gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead in the 33rd.

Another own goal by Vancouver (5-8-0) capped the scoring in the 68th.

The Associated Press

