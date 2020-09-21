WTA Strasbourg Results

Tuesday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (4), Brazil, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8.

