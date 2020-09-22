WTA Strasbourg Results

Tuesday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: $225,500
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.
Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (4), Brazil, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8.
