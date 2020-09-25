WTA Strasbourg Results

Friday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, vs. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

