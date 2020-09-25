WTA Strasbourg Results

Friday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: $225,500
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, vs. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
