Yankees host the Orioles after Garcia’s strong performance

September 10, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (20-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (22-21, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Keegan Akin (0-0, 2.08 ERA) New York: Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Garcia. Garcia pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Toronto.

The Yankees are 13-13 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 63 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Luke Voit leads them with 14, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-14 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .376.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 18 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and is batting .252.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

