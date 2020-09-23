Listen Live Sports

Yankees’ Lyons kept from game after lineup card mix-up

September 23, 2020 12:48 am
 
1 min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Lyons walked to the mound to relieve Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, then walked right back to New York’s dugout without throwing a pitch against Toronto.

Turned out the 32-year-old left-hander wasn’t on the umpires’ lineup card, plate umpire Carlos Torres and second base ump Jansen Visconti explained to both teams.

“In these new rules, we don’t exchange at home plate,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after his team’s 12-1 win Tuesday night. “I don’t know if there was an issue of the transaction not going through by the time our card went through. On my card, he’s on there.”

A similar situation happened to Toronto on Aug. 6 in Atlanta, when pitcher Jacob Waguespack was prevented from playing when he was added to the roster after the lineup card was transmitted to the umpires.

“We’ll try to make sure we’re air-tight on that moving forward,” Boone said. “We’ll do some more digging. I know the transaction went through a little late. We’re going to have to continue to work to get to the bottom and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Zack Britton was forced to enter the blowout, which New York led 10-1.

Lyons was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 games for the Yankees in 2019 and had spent this season at New York’s alternate training site. New York selected his contract and optioned right-hander Michael King in a transaction made public less than two hours before the first pitch of the game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Lyons, who pitched 11 games for New York in 2019, was signed from the

