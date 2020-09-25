Yankees, streaking Urshela set for matchup with Marlins

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:59 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (29-28, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (32-25, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.12 ERA) New York: J.A. Happ (2-2, 3.25 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s Urshela puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Marlins.

The Yankees are 21-7 in home games. New York’s team on-base percentage of .339 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .411.

The Marlins have gone 18-13 away from home. Miami has slugged .389 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .475.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .617.

Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .439.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

