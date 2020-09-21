Yankees to take on Blue Jays on the road

New York Yankees (31-22, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-26, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will meet on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 17-16 against the rest of their division. Toronto has hit 76 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Yankees are 22-14 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .462, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with a .654 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .639.

Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

