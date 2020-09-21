Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees to take on Blue Jays on the road

September 21, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

New York Yankees (31-22, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-26, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will meet on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 17-16 against the rest of their division. Toronto has hit 76 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

Advertisement

The Yankees are 22-14 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .462, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with a .654 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .639.

Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally