Ynoa expected to start as Atlanta hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (28-25, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-22, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.00 ERA) Atlanta: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Braves are 21-15 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .344, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .447.

The Marlins are 20-16 against opponents from the NL East. Miami’s lineup has 53 home runs this season, Brian Anderson leads the club with nine homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 66 hits and is batting .346.

Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 60 hits and has 26 RBIs.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.