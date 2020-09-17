Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Young, Diamondbacks to take on Canning, Angels

September 17, 2020 3:06 am
 
< a min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Alex Young (2-3, 4.42 ERA) Los Angeles: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.57 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will meet on Thursday.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

The Angels are 12-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a mark of .410.

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-18 away from home. Arizona has a collective .232 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .297.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .294.

Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .494.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact