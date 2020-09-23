Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Zach Veach out at Andretti with 3 IndyCar races remaining

September 23, 2020 2:07 pm
 
2 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andretti Autosport split with IndyCar driver Zach Veach on Wednesday and will use the final three races of the season to evaluate options for a 2021 replacement.

Veach was previously informed he would not be re-signed to drive the No. 26 Honda. Andretti said a driver for an upcoming doubleheader at Indianapolis and the season finale at St. Petersburg will be announced at a later date.

Veach said the lack of testing during COVID-19 protocols played a role in him giving up the seat early.

“I am doing this to allow the team to have time with other drivers as they prepare for 2021, and so that I can also explore my own 2021 options,” Veach said. “This is the hardest decision I have ever made, but to me, racing is about family, and it is my belief that you take care of your family. Andretti Autosport is my family and I feel this is what is best to help us all reach the next step.”

Advertisement

Veach is in his third full season driving for Andretti, which currently field five full-time cars in the IndyCar Series. He’s winless in his IndyCar career and is currently ranked 20th in the standings.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

He’s a six-time winner in the Indy Lights feeder series and said he’ll be trying to find a ride for next season.

“My love for this sport and the people involved is unmeasurable, and I look forward to continuing to be amongst the racing world and fans in 2021,” Veach said.

Team owner Michael Andretti thanked Veach for giving up the seat early.

“His decision to allow us to use the last few races to explore our 2021 options shows the measure of his character,” Andretti said. “Zach has always placed team and family first, and we’re very happy to have had him as part of ours for so many years. We wish him the best in whatever 2021 may bring and will always consider him a friend.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit