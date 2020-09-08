Zaniolo to undergo surgery after rupturing ACL again

ROME (AP) — Italy midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo will undergo another serious knee operation on Wednesday after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in eight months.

The 21-year-old Roma player only returned from his previous injury in July but hurt his other knee while playing for Italy on Monday, limping off shortly before halftime during the 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League.

“(Zaniolo) has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.” Roma said Tuesday.

He was injured in a challenge by Donny van de Beek.

Zaniolo, who ruptured the ACL in his right knee during a match against Juventus in January, posted an update on his condition on social media.

“For the many people who are asking me how I am, this morning I underwent the customary tests which showed the rupture of the cruciate ligament in my left knee!” Zaniolo wrote on Instagram. “I thank everyone, both Roma fans and others for the support… I’ll be back soon!”

