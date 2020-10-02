Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

2 Peru players positive for COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
October 12, 2020 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Peru players have been ruled out of the South American World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Peruvian soccer federation issued a statement Monday saying strikers Raúl Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have not shown serious symptoms of the coronavirus and have remained in isolation since before the results were known.

Ruidiaz, who played in the 2-2 draw at Paraguay last week, had been expected to be a starter for Tuesday’s game in Lima. Brazil leads the South American World Cup qualifiers after an opening 5-0 win over Bolivia.

The Peru-Brazil game will be played in an empty stadium because of coronavirus restrictions. CONMEBOL, which governs South American soccer, has convinced most local authorities to lift quarantine measures for incoming players.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Health protocols for World Cup qualifiers were approved by FIFA and CONMEBOL for one of the hardest-hit regions by the virus. Peru counts more than 33,000 deaths from COVID-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane