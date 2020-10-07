2020 NHL Team-by-Team Draft Selections

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Oct. 6-7
|Anaheim Ducks
1 (6) Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL).
1 (27) Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL).
2 (36) Sam Colangelo, RW, Chicago (USHL).
3 (67) Ian Moore, D, St. Mark’s School (High-MA).
4 (104) Thimo Nickl, D, Drummondville (QMJHL).
5 (129) Artyom Galimov, LW, Kazan (Russia).
6 (160) Albin Sundsvik, C, Skelleftea (Sweden).
7 (207) Ethan Bowen, C, Chilliwack (BCHL).
|Arizona Coyotes
4 (111) Mitchel Miller, D, Tri-City (USHL).
5 (142) Carson Bantle, LW, Michigan Tech (WCHA).
6 (173) Filip Barklund, C, Orebro Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
7 (192) Elliot Ekefjard, LW, Malmo Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
7 (204) Ben Mccartney, LW, Brandon (WHL).
|Boston Bruins
2 (58) Mason Lohrei, D, Green Bay (USHL).
3 (89) Trevor Kuntar, C, Boston College (H-East).
5 (151) Mason Langenbrunner, D, Sioux City (USHL).
6 (182) Riley Duran, C, Lawrence Academy (High-MA).
7 (213) Ryan Tverberg, C, Toronto JC (OJHL).
|Buffalo Sabres
1 (8) Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL).
2 (34) J.J. Peterka, RW, Munchen (Germany).
5 (131) Matteo Costantini, C, Buffalo Jr. Sabres (OJHL).
7 (193) Alberty Lyckasen, D, Vita Hasten (Sweden-Jr.).
7 (216) Jakub Konecny, C, Sparta Jr. (CZREP-Jr.).
|Calgary Flames
1 (24) Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL).
2 (50) Yan Kuznetsov, D, UCONN (H-East).
3 (72) Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John (QMJHL).
3 (80) Jake Boltmann, D, Edina (High-MN).
4 (96) Daniil Chechelev, G, Chekhov 2 (Russia-Jr.).
5 (143) Ryan Francis, RW, Cape Breton (QMJHL).
6 (174) Rory Kerins, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL).
7 (205) Ilya Solovyov, D, Minsk (Russia).
|Carolina Hurricanes
1 (13) Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL).
2 (41) Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (Sweden).
2 (53) Vasiliy Ponomarev, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL).
3 (69) Alexander Nikishin, D, Spartak (Russia).
4 (115) Zion Nybeck, LW, HV 71 (Sweden).
6 (159) Lucas Mercuri, C, Des Moines (USHL).
7 (199) Alexander Pashin, RW, UFA 2 (Russia-Jr.).
7 (208) Ronan Seeley, D, Everett (WHL).
|Chicago Blackhawks
1 (17) Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (Germany).
2 (46) Drew Commesso, G, USA U-18 (NTDP).
3 (79) Landon Slaggert, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP).
3 (81) Wyatt Kaiser, D, Andover (High-MN).
4 (110) Michael Krutil, D, Sparta Jr. (CZREP-Jr.).
5 (141) Isaak Phillips, D, Sudbury (OHL).
6 (172) Chad Yetman, C, Erie (OHL).
7 (188) Louis Crevier, D, Chicoutimi (QMJHL).
|Colorado Avalanche
1 (25) Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL).
3 (75) Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor (OHL).
4 (118) Colby Ambrosio, C, Tri-City (USHL).
5 (139) Ryder Rolston, RW, Waterloo (USHL).
6 (167) Nils Aman, C, Leksand (Sweden).
|Columbus Blue Jackets
1 (21) Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Omsk (Russia).
3 (78) Samuel Knazko, D, TPS Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
4 (114) Mikael Pyyhtia, LW, TPS Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
5 (145) Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D, Mississauga (OHL).
6 (176) Samuel Johannesson D, Rogle (Sweden).
|Dallas Stars
1 (30) Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL).
4 (123) Antonio Strages, LW, London (OHL).
5 (154) Daniel Ljungman, C, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
6 (162) Yevgeni Oksentyuk, LW, Flint (OHL).
6 (185) Remi Poirier, G, Gatineau (QMJHL).
|Detroit Red Wings
1 (4) Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (Sweden).
2 (32) William Wallinder, D, Modo Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
2 (51) Theodor Niederbach, C, Frolunda Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
2 (55) Cross Hanas, LW, Portland (WHL).
3 (63) Donovan Sebrango, D, Kitchener (OHL).
3 (70) Eemil Viro, D, TPS (Finland).
4 (97) Sam Stange, RW, Sioux Falls (USHL).
4 (107) Jan Bednar, G, Sokolov (CZREP-2).
5 (132) Alex Cotton, D, Lethbridge (WHL).
6 (156) Kyle Aucoin, D, Tri-City (USHL).
7 (187) Kienan Draper, RW, Chilliwack (BCHL).
7 (203) Chase Bradley, LW, Sioux City (USHL).
|Edmonton Oilers
1 (14) Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin, (Big Ten).
4 (100) Carter Savoie, LW, Sherwood Park (AJHL).
5 (126) Tyler Tullio, RW, Oshawa (OHL).
5 (138) Maksim Berezkin, LW, Yaroslavl 2 (Russia-Jr.).
6 (169) Filip Engaras, C, New Hampshire (H-East).
7 (200) Jeremias Lindewall, RW, Modo Jr. (Sweden-Jr.)
|Florida Panthers
1 (12) Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Finland).
2 (43) Emil Heineman, LW, Leksand (Sweden).
3 (74) Ty Smilanic, C, USA U-18 (NTDP).
3 (87) Justin Sourdif, R, Vancouver (WHL).
4 (95) Michael Benning, D, Sherwood Park (AJHL).
4 (105) Zachary Uens, D, Merrimack (H-East).
5 (153) Kasper Puutio, D, Everett (WHL).
7 (198) Elliot Ekmark, C, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
7 (212) Devon Levi, G, Carleton Place (CCHL).
|Los Angeles Kings
1 (2) Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL).
2 (35) Helge Grans, D, Malmo Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
2 (45) Brock Faber, D, USA U-18 (NTDP).
3 (66) Kasper Simontaival, RW, Tappara Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
3 (83) Alex Laferriers, RW, Des Moines (USHL).
4 (112) Juho Markkanen, G, Kettera (Finland-2).
5 (128) Martin Chromiak, RW, Kingston (OHL).
5 (140) Ben Meehan, D, UMass Lowell (H-East).
7 (190) Aatu Jamsen, RW, Pelicans Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
|Minnesota Wild
1 (9) Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL).
2 (37) Marat Khusnutdinov, C, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia-Jr.).
2 (39) Ryan O’Rourke, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL).
3 (65) Daemon Hunt, D, Moose Jaw (WHL).
5 (146) Pavel Novak, RW, Kelowna (WHL).
|Montreal Canadiens
1 (16) Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL).
2 (47) Luke Tuch, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP).
2 (48) Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL)
4 (102) Jack Smith, C, Sioux Falls (USHL).
4 (109) Blake Biondi, C, Hermantown (High-MN).
4 (124) Sean Farrell, C, Chicago (USHL).
5 (136) Jakub Dobes, G, Omaha (USHL).
6 (171) Alexander Gordin, RW, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2).
|Nashville Predators
1 (11) Iaroslav Askarov, G, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia).
2 (42) Luke Evangelista, RW, London (OHL).
3 (73) Luke Prokop, D, Calgary (WHL).
4 (101) Adam Wilsby, D, Skelleftea (Sweden).
6 (166) Luke Reid, D, Chicago (USHL).
7 (202) Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, LW, Northeastern (H-East).
7 (209) Chase Mclane, C, Penn State (Big 10).
|New Jersey Devils
1 (7) Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden (Sweden).
1 (18) Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL).
1 (20) Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, UFA (Russia).
3 (84) Nicholas Daws, G, Guelph (OHL).
4 (99) Jaromir Pytlik, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL).
4 (120) Ethan Edwards, D, Spruce Grove (AJHL).
5 (130) Artem Shlaine, C, Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep (High-MN).
6 (161) Benjamin Baumgartner, C, Davos (Swiss).
|New York Islanders
3 (90) Alexander Ljungkrantz, LW, Brynas Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
4 (121) Alex Jeffries, LW, The Gunnery (High-CT).
5 (152) William Dufour, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL).
6 (183) Matias Rajaniemi, D, Pelicans (Finland).
7 (214) Henrik Tikkanen, G, IPK (Finland-2).
|New York Rangers
1 (1) Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL).
1 (19) Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL).
2 (60) William Cuylle, LW, Windsor (OHL).
3 (92) Oliver Tarnstrom, C, Aik Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
4 (103) Dylan Garand, G, Kamloops (WHL).
5 (127) Evan Vierling, C, Barrie (OHL).
5 (134) Brett Berard, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP).
6 (165) Matt Rempe, C, Seattle (WHL).
7 (197) Hugo Ollas, G, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
|Ottawa Senators
1 (3) Tim Stuetzle, LW, Mannheim (Germany).
1 (5) Jake Sanderson, D, USA U-18 (NTDP).
1 (28) Ridly Greig, C, Brandon (WHL).
2 (33) Roby Jarventie, LW, Koovee (Finland).
2 (44) Tyler Kleven, D, USA U-18 (NTDP).
2 (61) Egor Sokolov, LW, Cape Brenton (QMJHL).
3 (71) Leevi Merilainen, G, Karpat Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
5 (155) Eric Engstrand, LW, Malmo (Sweden).
6 (158) Philippe Daoust, C, Moncton (QMJHL).
6 (181) Cole Reinhardt, LW, Brandon (WHL).
|Philadelphia Flyers
1 (23) Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie (OHL).
2 (54) Emil Andrae, D, HV 71 Jr. (Sweden-Jr.)
4 (94) Zayde Wisdom, RW, Kingston (OHL).
5 (135) Jakub Dobes, G, Omaha (USHL).
6 (178) Connor Mcclennon, RW, Winnipeg (WHL).
|Pittsburgh Penguins
2 (52) Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat (Finland).
3 (77) Calle Clange, G, Kristianstad (Sweden-2).
4 (108) Lukas Svejkovsky, C, Medicine Hat (WHL).
5 (149) Raivis Ansons, RW, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL).
6 (170) Chase Yoder, C, USA U-18 (NTDP).
|St. Louis Blues
1 (26) Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton (WHL).
3 (86) Dylan Peterson, C, USA U-18 (NTDP).
3 (88) Leo Loof, D, Farjestad Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
4 (119) Tanner Dickinson, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL).
5 (150) Matthew Kessel, D, UMass Lowell (H-East).
6 (163) Will Cranley, G, Ottawa (OHL).
7 (194) Noah Beck, D, Fargo (USHL).
|San Jose Sharks
1 (31) Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL).
2 (38) Thomas Bordeleau, C, USA U-18 (NTDP).
2 (56) Tristen RObins, R, Saskatoon (WHL).
3 (76) Danil Gushchin, LW, Muskegon (USHL).
4 (98) Brandon Coe, RW, North Bay (OHL).
7 (196) Alex Young C, Colgate (ECAC).
7 (201) Adam Raska, RW, Rimouski (QMJHL).
7 (206) Linus Oberg, C, Orebro, (Sweden).
7 (210) Timofey Spitserov, RW, Muskegon (USHL).
|Tampa Bay Lightning
2 (57) Jack Finley, C, Spokane (WHL).
2 (62) Gage Goncalves, C, Everett (WHL).
3 (85) Maxim Groshev, R, Nizhnekamsk (Russia).
3 (93) Jack Thompson, D, Sudbury (OHL).
4 (116) Eamon Powell, D, USA U-18 (NTDP).
5 (147) Jaydon Dureau, LW, Portland (WHL).
6 (157) Nick Capone, RW, UCONN (H-East).
6 (186) Amir Miftakhov, G, Kazan (Russia).
7 (217) Declan Mcdonnell, RW, Kitchener (OHL).
|Toronto Maple Leafs
1 (15) Rodion Amirov, LW, UFA (Russia).
2 (59) Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (Finland).
3 (64) Topi Niemela, Karpat (Finland).
4 (106) Artur Akhtyamov, G, Irbis Kazan (Russia-Jr.).
4 (122) William Villeneuve, D, Saint John (QMJHL).
5 (137) Dmitry Ovchinnikov, C, Novosibrsk 2 (Russia-Jr.).
6 (168) Veeti Miettinen, RW, K-Espoo Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
6 (177) Axel Rindell, D, Jukurit (Finland).
6 (180) Joe Miller C, Chicago (USHL).
7 (189) John Fusco, D, Harvard (ECAC).
7 (195) Wyatt Schingoethe, C, Waterloo (USHL).
|Vancouver Canucks
3 (82) Joni Jurmo, D, Jokerit Jr. (Finland-Jr.).
4 (113) Jackson Kunz, LW, HV 71 (Sweden).
5 (144) Jacob Truscott, D, USA U-18 (NTDP).
6 (175) Dmitry Zlodeyev, C, Dynamo Moscow 2 (Russia-Jr.).
7 (191) Viktor Persson, D, Kamloops (WHL).
|Vegas Golden Knights
1 (29) Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL).
3 (68) Lukas Cormier, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL).
3 (91) Jackson Hallum, C, St. Thomas (High-MN).
5 (125) Jesper Vikman, G, AIK Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
6 (184) Noah Ellis, D, Des Moines (USHL).
7 (215) Maxim Marushev, C, Bars Kazan (Russia-2).
|Washington Capitals
1 (22) Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL).
4 (117) Bogdan Trineyev, RW, Dynamo Moscow 2 (Russia-Jr.).
5 (148) Bear Hughes, C, Spokane (WHL).
6 (179) Garin Bjorklund, G, Medicine Hat (WHL).
7 (211) Oskar Magnusson, LW, Malmo (Sweden).
|Winnipeg Jets
1 (10) Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL).
2 (40) Daniel Torgersson, LW, Frölunda Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
5 (133) Anton Johannesson, D, HV 71 Jr. (Sweden-Jr.).
6 (164) Tyrel Bauer, D, Seattle (WHL).
Comments