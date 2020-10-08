2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Uruguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Peru
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolivia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ecuador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Thursday, Oct. 8
|At Asunción, Paraguay
Paraguay 2, Peru 2
|At Montevideo, Uruguay
Uruguay 2, Chile 1
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8:10 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 9
|At Barranquilla, Colombia
Colombia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.
|At São Paulo, Brazil
Brazil vs. Bolivia, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 13
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Argentina, 4 p.m.
|At Quito, Ecuador
Ecuador vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.
|At Mérida, Venezuela
Venezuela vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.
|At Lima, Peru
Peru vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.
|At Santiago, Chile
Chile vs. Colombia, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 12
Argentina vs. Paraguay
Bolivia vs. Ecuador
Chile vs. Peru
Colombia vs. Uruguay
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|At Brasilia, Brazil
Brazil vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 17
Ecuador vs. Colombia
Paraguay vs. Bolivia
Peru vs. Argentina
Uruguay vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Chile
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
Argentina vs. Uruguay
Bolivia vs. Peru
Chile vs. Paraguay
Colombia vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Ecuador
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Brazil vs. Argentina
Ecuador vs. Chile
Paraguay vs. Colombia
Peru vs. Venezuela
Uruguay vs. Bolivia
|Thursday, June 3, 2021
Argentina vs. Chile
Bolivia vs. Venezuela
Brazil vs. Ecuador
Peru vs. Colombia
Uruguay vs. Paraguay
|Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Chile vs. Bolivia
Colombia vs. Argentina
Ecuador vs. Peru
Paraguay vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Uruguay
|Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
Bolivia vs. Colombia
Chile vs. Brazil
Ecuador vs. Paraguay
Peru vs. Uruguay
Venezuela vs. Argentina
|Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
Argentina vs. Bolivia
Brazil vs. Peru
Colombia vs. Chile
Paraguay vs. Venezuela
Uruguay vs. Ecuador
|Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
Ecuador vs. Bolivia
Paraguay vs. Argentina
Peru vs. Chile
Uruguay vs. Colombia
Venezuela vs. Brazil
|Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Argentina vs. Peru
Bolivia vs. Paraguay
Brazil vs. Uruguay
Çhile vs. Venezuela
Colombia vs. Ecuador
|Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
Brazil vs. Colombia
Ecuador vs. Venezuela
Paraguay vs. Chile
Peru vs. Bolivia
Uruguay vs. Argentina
|Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Argentina vs. Brazil
Bolivia vs. Uruguay
Chile vs. Ecuador
Colombia vs. Paraguay
Venezuela vs. Peru
|Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Chile vs. Argentina
Colombia vs. Peru
Ecuador vs. Brazil
Paraguay vs. Uruguay
Venezuela vs. Bolivia
|Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Argentina vs. Colombia
Bolivia vs. Chile
Brazil vs. Paraguay
Peru vs. Ecuador
Uruguay vs. Venezuela
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
Argentina vs. Venezuela
Brazil vs. Chile
Colombia vs. Bolivia
Paraguay vs. Ecuador
Uruguay vs. Peru
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Bolivia vs. Brazil
Chile vs. Uruguay
Ecuador vs. Argentina
Peru vs. Paraguay
Venezuela vs. Colombia
|ASIA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syria
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|4
|15
|China
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|2
|7
|Philippines
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Maldives
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|10
|6
|Guam
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|19
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
|At Dededo, Guam
Guam 0, Maldives 1
|At Bacolod, Philippines
Philippines 2, Syria 5
|Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019
|At Dededo, Guam
Guam 1, Philippines 4
|At Male, Maldives
Maldives 0, China 5
|Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
|At Guangzhou, China
China 7, Guam 0
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 2, Maldives 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
|At Bacolod, Philippines
Philippines 0, China 0
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 4, Guam 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
|At Male, Maldives
Maldives 1, Philippines 2
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 2, China 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
|At Male, Maldives
Maldives 3, Guam 1
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Syria 1, Philippines 0
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
China vs. Maldives, ppd.
Philippines vs. Guam, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Guam vs. China, ppd.
Maldives vs. Syria, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
China vs. Philippines, ppd.
Syria vs. Guam, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
China vs. Syria, ppd.
Philippines vs. Maldives, ppd.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|1
|12
|Kuwait
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|3
|10
|Jordan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|10
|Nepal
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|16
|3
|Taiwan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|25
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait 7, Nepal 0
|At Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan 1, Jordan 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait 0, Australia 3
|At Taipei City, Taiwan
Taiwan 0, Nepal 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Canberra, Australia
Australia 5, Nepal 0
|At Amman, Jordan
Jordan 0, Kuwait 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Taiwan 1, Australia 7
|At Amman, Jordan
Jordan 3, Nepal 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Amman, Jordan
Jordan 0, Australia 1
|At Kuwait City
Kuwait 9, Taiwan 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Thimphu, Nepal
Nepal 0, Kuwait 1
|At Amman, Jordan
Jordan 5, Taiwan 0
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
Australia vs. Kuwait, ppd.
Nepal vs. Taiwan, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Kuwait vs. Jordan, ppd.
Nepal vs. Australia, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Australia vs. Taiwan, ppd.
Jordan vs. Nepal, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Australia vs. Jordan, ppd.
Taiwan vs. Kuwait, ppd.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Iraq
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|2
|11
|Bahrain
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|9
|Iran
|4
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3
|6
|Hong Kong
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Cambodia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|22
|1
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Cambodia 1, Hong Kong 1
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Bahrain 1, Iraq 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Cambodia 0, Bahrain 1
|At Hong Kong
Hong Kong 0, Iran 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran 14, Cambodia 0
|At Basra, Iraq
Iraq 2, Hong Kong 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Cambodia 0, Iraq 4
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Bahrain 1, Iran 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Hong Kong
Hong Kong 0, Bahrain 0
|At Amman, Jordan
Iraq 2, Iran 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Hong Kong
Hong Kong 2, Cambodia 0
|At Amman, Jordan
Iraq 0, Bahrain 0
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
Bahrain vs. Cambodia, ppd.
Iran vs. Hong Kong, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Cambodia vs. Iran, ppd.
Hong King vs. Iraq, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Iran vs. Bahrain, ppd.
Iraq vs. Cambodia, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, ppd.
Iran vs. Iraq, ppd.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Uzbekistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|9
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|8
|Singapore
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|10
|7
|Yemen
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|11
|5
|Palestine
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Singapore
Singapore 2, Yemen 2
|At Al Ram, Palestine
Palestine 2, Uzbekistan 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Singapore
Singapore 2, Palestine 1
|At Riffa, Bahrain
Yemen 2, Saudi Arabia 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia 3, Singapore 0
|At Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 5, Yemen 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Singapore
Singapore 1, Uzbekistan 3
|At Al Ram, Palestine
Palestine 0, Saudi Arabia 0
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 2, Saudi Arabia 3
|At Al Muharraq, Bahrain
Yemen 1, Palestine 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 2, Palestine 0
|At Al Muharraq, Bahrain
Yemen 1, Singapore 2
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
Palestine vs. Singapore, ppd.
Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, ppd.
Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine, ppd.
Uzbekistan vs. Singapore, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Palestine vs. Yemen, ppd.
Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, ppd.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Qatar
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|13
|Oman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|4
|12
|Afghanistan
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|11
|4
|India
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|1
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Guwahati, India
India 1, Oman 2
|At Doha, Qatar
Qatar 6, Afghanistan 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Doha, Qatar
Qatar 0, India 0
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Afghanistan 1, Bangladesh 0
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Dhaka, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 0, Qatar 2
|At Seeb, Oman
Oman 3, Afghanistan 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Kolkata, India
India 1, Bangladesh 1
|At Al Wakrah, Qatar
Qatar 2, Oman 1
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Afghanistan 1, India 1
|At Muscat, Oman
Oman 4, Bangladesh 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Afghanistan 0, Qatar 1
|At Muscat, Oman
Oman 1, India 0
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan
India vs. Qatar
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Afghanistan vs. Oman, ppd.
Qatar vs. Bangladesh, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Bangladesh vs. India, ppd.
Oman vs. Qatar, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Bangladesh vs. Oman, ppd.
India vs. Afghanistan, ppd.
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|0
|12
|Kyrgyzstan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|5
|7
|Tajikistan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|Myanmar
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|13
|6
|Mongolia
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|10
|3
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Mongolia 1, Myanmar 0
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Tajikistan 1, Kyrgyzstan 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Mongolia 0, Tajikistan 1
|At Yangon, Myanmar
Myanmar 0, Japan 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Urawa, Japan
Japan 6, Mongolia 0
|At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 7, Myanmar 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Mongolia 1, Kyrgyzstan 2
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Tajikistan 0, Japan 3
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Mandalay, Myanmar
Myanmar 4, Tajikistan 3
|At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 0, Japan 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Mandalay, Myanmar
Myanmar 1, Mongolia 0
|At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 1, Tajikistan 1
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
Japan vs. Myanmar, ppd.
Tajikistan vs. Mongolia, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Mongolia vs. Japan, ppd.
Myanmar vs. Kyrgyzstan, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Japan vs. Tajikistan, ppd.
Kyrgyzstan vs. Mongolia, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Japan vs. Kyrgyzstan, ppd.
Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, ppd.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vietnam
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|11
|Malaysia
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Thailand
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Utd Arab Emir.
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|6
|Indonesia
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|16
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Rangsit, Thailand
Thailand 0, Vietnam 0
|At Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia 2, Malaysia 3
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Jakarta, Indonesia
Indonesia 0, Thailand 3
|At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia 1, United Arab Emirates 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates 5, Indonesia 0
|At Hanoi, Vietnam
Vietnam 1, Malaysia 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Gianyar, Indonesia
Indonesia 1, Vietnam 3
|At Rangsit, Thailand
Thailand 2, United Arab Emirates 1
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia 2, Thailand 1
|At Hanoi, Vietnam
Vietnam 1, United Arab Emirates 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia 2, Indonesia 0
|At Hanoi, Vietnam
Vietnam 0, Thailand 0
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
Thailand vs. Indonesia, ppd.
United Arab Emirates vs. Malaysia, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, ppd.
Malaysia vs. Vietnam, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand, ppd.
Vietnam vs. Indonesia, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Thailand vs. Malaysia, ppd.
United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, ppd.
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Turkmenistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|5
|9
|Lebanon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|North Korea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|South Korea
|4
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0
|7
|Sri Lanka
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|0
|Thursday, Sept. 5
|At Pyongyang, North Korea
North Korea 2, Lebanon 0
|At Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 0, Turkmenistan 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|At Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 0, North Korea 1
|At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 0, South Korea 2
|Thursday, Oct. 10
|At Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon 2, Turkmenistan 1
|At Hwaseong, South Korea
South Korea 8, Sri Lanka 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 15
|At Pyongyang, North Korea
North Korea 0, South Korea 0
|At Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 0, Lebanon 3
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 3, North Korea 1
|At Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon 0, South Korea 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 2, Sri Lanka 0
|At Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanon 0, North Korea 0
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
North Korea vs. Sri Lanka, ppd.
South Korea vs. Turkmenistan, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, ppd.
Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, ppd.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka, ppd.
South Korea vs. North Korea, ppd.
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
North Korea vs. Turkmenistan, ppd.
South Korea vs. Lebanon, ppd.
|AFRICA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Algeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Djibouti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Niger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Equatorial Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Afr. Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Angola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Egypt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Libya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ethiopia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republic of Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Togo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guinea-Bissau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sudan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Benin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dem. Rep. of Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magadascar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
