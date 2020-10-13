On Air: Amtower Off-Center
2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 6:10 pm
7 min read
      
All Times EDT
SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Argentina 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Paraguay 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Peru 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Chile 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Venezuela 0 0 0 1 0 3 0
Bolivia 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Thursday, Oct. 8
At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay 2, Peru 2

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 2, Chile 1

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina 1, Ecuador 0

Friday, Oct. 9
At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 3, Venezuela 0

At São Paulo, Brazil

Brazil 5, Bolivia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 13
At La Paz, Bolivia

Argentina 2, Bolivia 1

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.

At Mérida, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Colombia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Argentina vs. Paraguay

Bolivia vs. Ecuador

Chile vs. Peru

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Saturday, Nov. 14
At Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Ecuador vs. Colombia

Paraguay vs. Bolivia

Peru vs. Argentina

Uruguay vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Chile

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Argentina vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Peru

Chile vs. Paraguay

Colombia vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Brazil vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Colombia

Peru vs. Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Argentina vs. Chile

Bolivia vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Peru vs. Colombia

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Chile vs. Bolivia

Colombia vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Peru

Paraguay vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Bolivia vs. Colombia

Chile vs. Brazil

Ecuador vs. Paraguay

Peru vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Argentina

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Brazil vs. Peru

Colombia vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Ecuador

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Ecuador vs. Bolivia

Paraguay vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Chile

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Venezuela vs. Brazil

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Argentina vs. Peru

Bolivia vs. Paraguay

Brazil vs. Uruguay

Çhile vs. Venezuela

Colombia vs. Ecuador

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Brazil vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Venezuela

Paraguay vs. Chile

Peru vs. Bolivia

Uruguay vs. Argentina

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Argentina vs. Brazil

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Chile vs. Ecuador

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Venezuela vs. Peru

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Chile vs. Argentina

Colombia vs. Peru

Ecuador vs. Brazil

Paraguay vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Bolivia

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Argentina vs. Colombia

Bolivia vs. Chile

Brazil vs. Paraguay

Peru vs. Ecuador

Uruguay vs. Venezuela

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Chile

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Paraguay vs. Ecuador

Uruguay vs. Peru

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Bolivia vs. Brazil

Chile vs. Uruguay

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Paraguay

Venezuela vs. Colombia

ASIA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15
China 4 2 1 1 13 2 7
Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
Guam 5 0 0 5 2 19 0
Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
At Dededo, Guam

Guam 0, Maldives 1

At Bacolod, Philippines

Philippines 2, Syria 5

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019
At Dededo, Guam

Guam 1, Philippines 4

At Male, Maldives

Maldives 0, China 5

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
At Guangzhou, China

China 7, Guam 0

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria 2, Maldives 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
At Bacolod, Philippines

Philippines 0, China 0

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria 4, Guam 0

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
At Male, Maldives

Maldives 1, Philippines 2

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria 2, China 1

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
At Male, Maldives

Maldives 3, Guam 1

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria 1, Philippines 0

Thursday, March 26, 2020

China vs. Maldives, ppd.

Philippines vs. Guam, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Guam vs. China, ppd.

Maldives vs. Syria, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

China vs. Philippines, ppd.

Syria vs. Guam, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

China vs. Syria, ppd.

Philippines vs. Maldives, ppd.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12
Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10
Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10
Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3
Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Kuwait City

Kuwait 7, Nepal 0

At Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan 1, Jordan 2

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Kuwait City

Kuwait 0, Australia 3

At Taipei City, Taiwan

Taiwan 0, Nepal 2

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Canberra, Australia

Australia 5, Nepal 0

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 0, Kuwait 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Taiwan 1, Australia 7

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 3, Nepal 0

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 0, Australia 1

At Kuwait City

Kuwait 9, Taiwan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Thimphu, Nepal

Nepal 0, Kuwait 1

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 5, Taiwan 0

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Australia vs. Kuwait, ppd.

Nepal vs. Taiwan, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Kuwait vs. Jordan, ppd.

Nepal vs. Australia, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Australia vs. Taiwan, ppd.

Jordan vs. Nepal, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Australia vs. Jordan, ppd.

Taiwan vs. Kuwait, ppd.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9
Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6
Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 1, Hong Kong 1

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 1, Iraq 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 0, Bahrain 1

At Hong Kong

Hong Kong 0, Iran 2

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Tehran, Iran

Iran 14, Cambodia 0

At Basra, Iraq

Iraq 2, Hong Kong 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 0, Iraq 4

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 1, Iran 0

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Hong Kong

Hong Kong 0, Bahrain 0

At Amman, Jordan

Iraq 2, Iran 1

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Hong Kong

Hong Kong 2, Cambodia 0

At Amman, Jordan

Iraq 0, Bahrain 0

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Bahrain vs. Cambodia, ppd.

Iran vs. Hong Kong, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Cambodia vs. Iran, ppd.

Hong King vs. Iraq, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Iran vs. Bahrain, ppd.

Iraq vs. Cambodia, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, ppd.

Iran vs. Iraq, ppd.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9
Saudi Arabia 4 2 2 0 8 4 8
Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5
Palestine 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Singapore

Singapore 2, Yemen 2

At Al Ram, Palestine

Palestine 2, Uzbekistan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Singapore

Singapore 2, Palestine 1

At Riffa, Bahrain

Yemen 2, Saudi Arabia 2

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Buraidah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 3, Singapore 0

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 5, Yemen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Singapore

Singapore 1, Uzbekistan 3

At Al Ram, Palestine

Palestine 0, Saudi Arabia 0

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 2, Saudi Arabia 3

At Al Muharraq, Bahrain

Yemen 1, Palestine 0

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 2, Palestine 0

At Al Muharraq, Bahrain

Yemen 1, Singapore 2

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Palestine vs. Singapore, ppd.

Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, ppd.

Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine, ppd.

Uzbekistan vs. Singapore, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Palestine vs. Yemen, ppd.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, ppd.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13
Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12
Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4
India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Guwahati, India

India 1, Oman 2

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 6, Afghanistan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 0, India 0

At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Afghanistan 1, Bangladesh 0

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh 0, Qatar 2

At Seeb, Oman

Oman 3, Afghanistan 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Kolkata, India

India 1, Bangladesh 1

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Qatar 2, Oman 1

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Afghanistan 1, India 1

At Muscat, Oman

Oman 4, Bangladesh 1

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Afghanistan 0, Qatar 1

At Muscat, Oman

Oman 1, India 0

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan

India vs. Qatar

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Afghanistan vs. Oman, ppd.

Qatar vs. Bangladesh, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Bangladesh vs. India, ppd.

Oman vs. Qatar, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Bangladesh vs. Oman, ppd.

India vs. Afghanistan, ppd.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Japan 4 4 0 0 13 0 12
Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7
Tajikistan 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Myanmar 5 2 0 3 5 13 6
Mongolia 5 1 0 4 2 10 3
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Mongolia 1, Myanmar 0

At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 1, Kyrgyzstan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Mongolia 0, Tajikistan 1

At Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar 0, Japan 2

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Urawa, Japan

Japan 6, Mongolia 0

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan 7, Myanmar 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Mongolia 1, Kyrgyzstan 2

At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 0, Japan 3

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Mandalay, Myanmar

Myanmar 4, Tajikistan 3

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan 0, Japan 2

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Mandalay, Myanmar

Myanmar 1, Mongolia 0

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan 1, Tajikistan 1

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Japan vs. Myanmar, ppd.

Tajikistan vs. Mongolia, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Mongolia vs. Japan, ppd.

Myanmar vs. Kyrgyzstan, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Japan vs. Tajikistan, ppd.

Kyrgyzstan vs. Mongolia, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Japan vs. Kyrgyzstan, ppd.

Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, ppd.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11
Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6
Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Rangsit, Thailand

Thailand 0, Vietnam 0

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia 2, Malaysia 3

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia 0, Thailand 3

At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia 1, United Arab Emirates 2

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 5, Indonesia 0

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 1, Malaysia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Gianyar, Indonesia

Indonesia 1, Vietnam 3

At Rangsit, Thailand

Thailand 2, United Arab Emirates 1

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia 2, Thailand 1

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 1, United Arab Emirates 0

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia 2, Indonesia 0

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 0, Thailand 0

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Thailand vs. Indonesia, ppd.

United Arab Emirates vs. Malaysia, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, ppd.

Malaysia vs. Vietnam, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand, ppd.

Vietnam vs. Indonesia, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Thailand vs. Malaysia, ppd.

United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, ppd.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Turkmenistan 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
Lebanon 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
North Korea 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
South Korea 4 2 1 0 10 0 7
Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 0 16 0
Thursday, Sept. 5
At Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea 2, Lebanon 0

At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 0, Turkmenistan 2

Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 0, North Korea 1

At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan 0, South Korea 2

Thursday, Oct. 10
At Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon 2, Turkmenistan 1

At Hwaseong, South Korea

South Korea 8, Sri Lanka 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15
At Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea 0, South Korea 0

At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 0, Lebanon 3

Thursday, Nov. 14
At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan 3, North Korea 1

At Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon 0, South Korea 0

Tuesday, Nov. 19
At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan 2, Sri Lanka 0

At Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon 0, North Korea 0

Thursday, March 26, 2020

North Korea vs. Sri Lanka, ppd.

South Korea vs. Turkmenistan, ppd.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, ppd.

Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka, ppd.

South Korea vs. North Korea, ppd.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

North Korea vs. Turkmenistan, ppd.

South Korea vs. Lebanon, ppd.

AFRICA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

