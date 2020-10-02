Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Thursday.

The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

The 16-year-old Gauff beat Sabalenka in Lexington in August en route to the semifinals and held a 5-2 lead in the third set before Belarusian came back.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

“I just need to play a little bit smarter on pressure points, to make my opponent play,” Gauff said.

Sabalenka credited Gauff with her forcing her to play long rallies.

“She’s 16 and she’s playing on this level,” Sabalenka said. “I would like to be on this level when I was 16.”

Also, seventh-seeded Elise Mertens beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 while Ons Jabeur defeated former French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4.

The hard-court indoor event was added to the tour after tournaments in China were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19