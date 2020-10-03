Trending:
3 on 3 hockey league plans to start inaugural season in June

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 9:44 am
NEW YORK (AP) — A few years after a 3-on-3 basketball league took the court, 3-on-3 hockey is launching next summer.

The 3ICE league is set to announce lThursday it’s planning to start its inaugural season on June 20. The league is expecting to make nine barnstorming stops around North America during the summer of 2021.

It has narrowed the list of cities to 13, including U.S. NHL markets Boston, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Nashville, Minneapolis and Columbus, Ohio, and plans to finalize those locations by Thanksgiving. Toronto and Quebec City are the Canadian cities in the running, along with American Hockey League markets Hershey, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Providence, Rhode Island.

Six of the eight teams are to be coached by Hockey Hall of Famers: Brian Trottier, Grant Fuhr, Guy Carbonneau, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Angela Ruggiero.

